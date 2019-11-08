‘China’s Beautiful Bust’ actress Raquel Xu has health scare after surgery to remove lump in breast

China’s Most Beautiful Bust Raquel Xu caused a scare when she had to be rushed to the hospital after losing consciousness following a surgery to remove a tumour from her breast. — Photo via Instagram/ raquelxuofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Chinese actress Raquel Xu had a health scare recently when she experienced post-surgery complications to remove a lump in her breast.

The operation on November 6 was reported to have been a minor one.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Xu became unconscious as a result of the procedure.

It was carried out at a hospital that provides plastic surgery services.

According to the daily, the complication happened as the tumour was located too close to an artery.

“Latest reports say she is out of danger,” the daily reported.

The 29-year-old is said to have an E-cup breast size and was anointed China’s Beautiful Bust.

She first rose to prominence in 2016 for playing Shen Jiawen, a drug trafficker, in the television series Yu Zui.

It attracted more than 100 million views on online video platform iQiyi within days of its premiere, making it one of the most popular TV series.

Internet users were quick to comment with well wishes and that she recovered soon.

“This is a very close call, luckily she is ok”, “What a scary incident. Luckily she is out of danger,” were among the comments left by fans for Xu.