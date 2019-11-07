My Chemical Romance announce additional reunion shows

My Chemical Romance, who split up in 2013, is seen in this picture courtesy of My Chemical Romance and Warner Records. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 7 — My Chemical Romance revealed the end of their six-year hiatus from music last month, also announcing a first reunion concert at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall on December 20.

The alternative rock band ceased to exist in 2013 when frontman Gerard Way alerted fans, “My Chemical Romance is done”.

“But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band-it is an idea,” he wrote in a statement.

Rumors that the Bulletproof Heart rockers were reuniting arose earlier this year when Joe Jonas revealed in an interview that the Jonas Brothers spotted the band rehearsing in New York City.

Although My Chemical Romance first denied any reunion plans, the musicians refreshed their social media accounts with new images over the past few weeks.

As their forthcoming concert in Los Angeles sold out almost immediately, the band has announced four more shows for 2020.

My Chemical Romance will notably perform as part of the Download festival in Melbourne, Australia, from March 20 to 21, and in Japan on March 29.

My Chemical Romance unveiled their last opus, entitled Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Kiljoys, in November 2010.

They later released the single Fake Your Death in 2014, as part of the compilation May Death Never Stop You.

Since the band’s split, Way has mainly focused on his comic book work with his critically-acclaimed graphic novel, The Umbrella Academy, being adapted as a Netflix series last February. — AFP-Relaxnews