Rufus Wainwright impersonates Anna Wintour in new ‘Trouble in Paradise’ video (VIDEO)

Rufus Wainwright turns into Anna Wintour in the new video for ‘Trouble in Paradise’. — Picture from Rufus Wainwright/Youtube.com

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — Trouble in Paradise is the lead single for Rufus Wainwright’s forthcoming new album, which is due at a yet-unknown date in 2020.

Ahead of the album release, the vocalist unveiled the accompanying music video for Trouble in Paradise, which was directed by Montreal-based filmmaker Mia Donovan.

The black-and-white visuals sees Wainwright debuting a new persona inspired by the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour.

The clip follows the vocalist in the various stages of his transformation into the character, while he warns “You see me here in my dress all in order/You see me there, my hair/A solid steel bob/But all you see is in fact just the armour.”

Wainwright previously described his return single as a “nod to solid pop rock production of previous classic LA era’s motors the listener on with both a sense of sophistication and an animalistic instinct.”

Trouble in Paradise is set to appear on Wainwright’s forthcoming eighth studio album, which will follow his 2012 Out of the Game.

While Mark Ronson helmed his previous opus, the Foolish Love vocalist collaborated for the first time with American producer Mitchell Froom for his yet-untitled full-length, which will be released under his new label BMG.

Although details about the project are still scarce to this date, Wainwright referred to the upcoming album as the “bookend” to his debut self-titled album.

“But back then, I really had no clue what I was doing and after 20 years of being in this business and sidestepping in the symphony and opera world, theatre and many other side projects, I feel I have reached a certain maturity as an artist and songwriter both in my writing but also in my vocal abilities and know how to put together a song. I hope you agree,” he wrote on his website.

Earlier this year, Wainwright notably dueted with American actress Renee Zellweger on a rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas for the soundtrack to the new Judy Garland biopic.

The musician is currently on tour across the US, with his last show taking place at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, on November 23.

In the meantime, discover the music video for Trouble in Paradise below. — AFP-Relaxnews