Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll join season five of 'Billions'

Actress Julianna Margulies — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 6 — Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards) have signed on to guest star in the fifth season of the hit Showtime drama.

Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. Stoll will feature in a season-long arc as Michael Prince, a business mogul from a small town in Indiana.

The drama about the world of New York politics and high finance, focusing on a ruthless US Attorney Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) and powerful, corrupt hedge-fund manager Bobby “Axe” Axelrod (Damian Lewis), was created by Andrew Ross Sorkin along with showrunners and executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

The Good Wife star Margulies most recently led National Geographic's ebola miniseries The Hot Zone. Stoll played astronaut Buzz Aldrin in 2018's First Man, and was also seen in seven episodes of The Deuce.

Billions is set to return in spring 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews