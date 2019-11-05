S.Korean lawmakers hope to bring anti-cyberbulling ‘Sulli's Law’ to National Assembly next month

South Korean politicians gear up to table ‘Sulli's Law’ during the National Assembly next month. ― Picture via Instagram/ jelly_jilli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Anticipation is growing for “Sulli's Law” as South Korean politicians gear up to table the new act during the National Assembly next month.

Korean pop culture site Allkpop reported that the law, spearheaded by the New Alternative Party ― a recent offshoot of National Assembly representatives who have left the majority Democratic Party of Korea, would focus on reducing malicious comments that are posted online.

Although the exact content of the law remains unclear, discussions are underway including navigating the difficult execution required, in order to effectively institute change without being unconstitutional.

The New Alternative Party is said to be adamant on bringing justice for Sulli following her death last month, blaming malicious commenters for “social murder”.

Sulli had been a target for cyberbullies, who often criticised her choice of clothing and her decision to go braless as she disliked “the wires”.

The 25-year-old was found unconscious in a bedroom on the second floor of her home by her manager in October.

Sulli, or her real name Choi Jin-ri, first gained attention as a child actress, playing the young Princess Seonhwa of Silla in the SBS drama Ballad of Seodong before her debut with K-Pop girl group in f(x) debut in 2009.

She took a year-long hiatus in 2014 and chose to leave the group to pursue an acting career, appearing in various dramas and films with her most recent appearance being in the popular TV drama Hotel del Luna.

Earlier this year she released the single Goblin surprising fans, who thought she had retired from music.

*If you are lonely, distressed or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]