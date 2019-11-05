November's road to the 2020 Oscars: Hollywood Film Awards, Critics Choice Documentary awards, Independent Spirit nominees

Director Pawel Pawlikowski (left) and producer Ewa Puszczynska with the European Film Awards Best Film trophy for 'Cold War'. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 ― After the weekend's Hollywood Film Awards, November 2019 brings the Critics Choice Documentary Awards, as well as nominee roll calls for the European Film Awards (a partial precursor to the Oscars' International Feature), the Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards (highly predictive of the Academy Award equivalent) and the vibrant Film Independent Spirit Awards, another frequent Oscar overlap in recent years.

Hollywood Film Awards

November 3, 2019

The HFAs, run by Golden Globes and American Music Awards production company Dick Clark, weren't televised, but provided an opportunity for the industry's glitziest to get into the swing of things through red carpet looks, well-meaning roasts and affable speeches. Though not traditionally taken as a barometer of eventual Oscar success, there were multiple wins for The Irishman and Marriage Story, Ford v Ferrari, Rocketman and Jojo Rabbit.

European Film Awards nominees announcement

November 9, 2019

As well as being a high-brow award ceremony in its own right, the EFAs often end up highlighting contenders for the Oscars' Best International Feature Film (previously known as Best Foreign Language Film), whose ten-strong shortlist will be announced on December 16 ― perhaps they will include EFA Feature Film longlistees And Then We Danced, Homeward, and It Must Be Heaven; the EFA ceremony is December 7.

Critics Choice Documentary Awards

November 10, 2019

Split off from the main Critics Choice show in 2016 to recognise the genre as an art form in and of itself, 2019's multiple nominees include sustainability project The Biggest Little Farm (seven nominations), moon mission retrospective Apollo 11 and Peter Jackson's World War I doc They Shall Not Grow Old (six), and Chinese social policy profile One Child Nation (five).

Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards nominees announcement

November 11, 2019

If you want to know who's going to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, look no further than the Makeup Artists and Hair Stylists Guild's own bash for a solid guide ― or avoid the results if you don't want the Oscar equivalent spoiled ahead of time. The MUAHS award ceremony takes place on January 11, 2020.

Film Independent Spirit Awards nominees announcement

November 21, 2019

The Spirit Awards celebrate some of the year's best independent movies ― often lower budget, less well-known, but no less inspirational than box office blockbusters ― and while the awards take place the day before the Oscars for maximum exposure, their nominees are announced nearly two months before the Academy's. Thanks to both ceremonies selecting 12 Years a Slave, Birdman, Spotlight and Moonlight as Best Feature winners from 2013 to 2016, there's been even greater recent interest in the Spirit Awards' selections. ― AFP-Relaxnews