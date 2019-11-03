Lorde's new album on hold as she mourns loss of pet dog

The singer credited her dog's presence as having 'changed everything' for her. — Reuters pic

WELLINGTON, Nov 3 — Lorde announced in a letter to her fans that her new album would be delayed as she copes with the loss of her dog, Pearl.

The singer, who turns 23 this November 7, revealed she had been working on new music for most of this year, in New Zealand.

Lorde had adopted Pearl in 2018. She said the dog had "brought an immeasurable joy and purpose" to her life.

"I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this for you," said the singer on delaying her next album.

She also thanked her fans for their kindness and asked for their patience as she coped with her loss.

In other celebrity pet-related news, Sia also recently lost a beloved pet in her dog Pantera who died on November 1. The singer also took to the Internet, Tweeting her thanks to her fans for being so kind in response to her loss.