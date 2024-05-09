ALOR SETAR, May 9 — A former special officer to a former Merbok Member of Parliament (MP) was fined RM45,000, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of submitting false claims related to home improvement assistance, amounting to RM29,500, four years ago.

The accused, Mohamad Khalid Abdul Hamid, 46, made the confession after the three charges were read against him before Sessions Court Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

According to the three charges, the accused fraudulently used fake documents as genuine, namely three invoices for Zaifol Azri Abu Seman’s company, amounting to RM29,500, at the Merbok Parliamentary service centre on Jan 20, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court fined the accused RM15,000 for each count and ordered him to serve five months in jail if he failed to pay the fine. — Bernama

