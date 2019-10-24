Actress Rita Rudaini’s handsome lawyer steals hearts online during press conference live stream

The good looks of Rita's legal representative Mohd Syakirin (left) has caught the attention of female admirers. — Picture from Instagram/ritrud727

PETALING JAYA, Oct 24 — When actress Rita Rudaini lodged a police report against an Instagram user who suggested her two children were born out of wedlock, she probably did not expect her lawyer to make headlines.

Following a press conference organised by the Mami Jarum star on Tuesday to address the defamatory comments by a member of the public, the good looks of her legal representative Mohd Syakirin Syazwan caught the attention of female admirers.

In an observation piece by Sinar Harian, the lawyer became a hotly discussed subject on Facebook’s comments sections where many had been swooning over his appearance.

While listening to Rita’s statements that was streamed live, social media users appeared transfixed with their eyes glued to the lawyer’s face.

Some were also bold enough to ask if he was married.

“Your lawyer is so handsome,” wrote Sen Rahamat.

“Even her lawyer is not bad looking, the lawyers I’ve met always have a bulging tummy and bald head,” said Nur Azriniess Diknie.

And then there were others like Noorizan Shamsha who compared Rita’s lawyer to Superman actor Henry Cavill.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Rita also hilariously cautioned her 1.6 million followers to not focus on Mohd Syakirin but on her police report instead.

The 43-year-old mum of two made a police report against Instagram user @ahmadsan81 after saying the actress’s children were illegitimate.

Mohd Syakirin gave the individual 14 days to make a formal apology.

Failure to do so will result in legal action.