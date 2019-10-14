With two wives, actor Amar Asyraf now has to deal with wronged girlfriend, actress Ellika Azman

Ellika and Amar were scheduled to tie the knot over the weekend in Thailand, before she knew of his second wife’s existence. — Picture from Instagram/Ellika Azman

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — Up and coming actress Ellika Azman made headlines last week after plans to wed actor Amar Asyraf fell through when she discovered her married boyfriend had a second wife.

After Amar’s two wives, Arna Salleh and Vivy Jeffry came forward to confirm the rumours, Ellika has now announced that she will not hesitate to reveal proof of her relationship should there be inconsistencies in Amar’s stories.

“If there are statements that clash with the truth about our relationship, I won’t hesitate to show all proof that began from September 2018 until October 2019 including our audio conversations,” wrote Ellika on Instagram.

In her post, the emerging actress apologised to both Arna and Vivy for hurting them with her exposé.

She said her latest post was not written to gain publicity but to protect Amar’s children and his second wife.

In a previous post last week, Ellika said she and Amar were due to wed in Thailand from October 11 until October 13 but the plan was called off after she found out he had a second wife and a child from that marriage.

In Ellika’s post that sent social media users into a frenzy, she acknowledged that she made a mistake dating a married man and wanted her story to be a lesson to all women out there.

“The thing that shocked and saddened me the most was that he abandoned his responsibilities as a husband and father since the baby was born – he has never seen the baby until today,” she claimed in her post.

“I thought I was abused enough but there is someone else who is suffering more than me which is his second wife.”

Following the news, Amar’s second wife Vivy broke her silence in an interview with mStar on Friday where she confirmed she married the actor a few years ago but their marriage was kept a secret.

“Yes, it’s true I’m Amar’s second wife and we also have a son. I’ve been hiding this but it finally is out in the open,” Vivy said, adding that everything Ellika said was true.

Vivy who works as a producer at a television station also told mStar that Amar’s first wife Arna knew of their wedding.

The two women have never met and only keep in touch over phone calls.

“Apart from the three of us, only close family members and a few friends know everything. I understand and because of my rank as second wife, I chose to keep quiet all this while,” said Vivy.

When contacted by the Malay language portal on Thursday, Amar said he and Arna are in the process of resolving their marital problems without the help of outsiders.

Amar who hails from Masjid Tanah, Melaka married Arna on June 7, 2013 and the couple have two children, Muhammad Taufik and Ammara Dian.