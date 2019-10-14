With two wives, actor Amar Asyraf now has to deal with wronged girlfriend, actress Ellika Azman

PETALING JAYA, Oct 14 — Up and coming actress Ellika Azman made headlines last week after plans to wed actor Amar Asyraf fell through when she discovered her married boyfriend had a second wife.
After Amar’s two wives, Arna Salleh and Vivy Jeffry came forward to confirm the rumours, Ellika has now announced that she will not hesitate to reveal proof of her relationship should there be inconsistencies in Amar’s stories.
“If there are statements that clash with the truth about our relationship, I won’t hesitate to show all proof that began from September 2018 until October 2019 including our audio conversations,” wrote Ellika on Instagram.
In her post, the emerging actress apologised to both Arna and Vivy for hurting them with her exposé.
She said her latest post was not written to gain publicity but to protect Amar’s children and his second wife.
In a previous post last week, Ellika said she and Amar were due to wed in Thailand from October 11 until October 13 but the plan was called off after she found out he had a second wife and a child from that marriage.
In Ellika’s post that sent social media users into a frenzy, she acknowledged that she made a mistake dating a married man and wanted her story to be a lesson to all women out there.
Assalamualakum, mungkin apa yg akan i share malam ni akan mengejutkan dan menyakiti beberapa pihak.Tapi demi Allah, apa yg i cuba sampaikan malam ini bukannya untuk kepentingan diri i seorang sahaja, tapi sebagai manusia yg ada perasaan dan jugak tahap kesabaran yg selama ni i cuba kawal sehabis mungkin untuk menjaga aib and nama beberapa pihak yg terlibat termasuklah diri i sendiri. I harap apa yg berlaku dalam hidup i selama setahun ni cukup nemberi pengajaran untuk diri sendiri dan jgak semua perempuan di luar sana. . September, 2018, my relationship with this one guy yg bertatus suami orang bermula. I tahu benda ni memang salah and tak sepatutnya berlaku. But, i gagal. Bila hari2 dia text, call and meluahkan perasaan perasaan, lama2 i pun cair. Ya, my mistake. Tapi takde istilah i goda dia ya dalam hal ni. Cuma silap i, bila lama2 tu i terjatuh hati jugak dgn dia. So bermulalah kisah cinta antara i dgn this guy. . Sampai lah March, dia datang jumpa parents i mintak restu. Then benda ni berterusan and jadi lebih serious sampailah kami decide untuk bernikah. And pernikahan tu sepatutnya berlaku minggu depan. . Nak dijadikan cerita, sejak makin nak dekat macam2 benda jadi so i decide to istikharah &.. ya, Allah have a better plan for me. Alhamdulillah, last2 minute dpt tahu, dia ada seorang lagi isteri dan seorang lagi anak dari perkahwinan kedua ni. Benda yang paling i terkilan and sedih, dia abaikan tanggungjawab dia as a husband and father sejak baby ni dilahirkan. Sekali pun tak pernah jenguk anak tu sampai ke harini. . So hari yang sepatutnya i patut jumpa his mama and abah, i sebenarnya dah decide nak diamkan je pasal benda ni and batalkan semua plan nikah ni. So.. tiba2 dpt call dari dia. Niat i angkat tu sbnrnya nk bgtahu dia cancel jelah tp tiba2 kena tuduh dgn mama dia lepastu mintak i 100k lol. I akan share satu2 sbb taknak ada mana2 pihak anggap i reka cerita. I, dia and Allah tahu apa berlaku. I berani share walaupun benda ni mengaibkan diri i jgak but i dh tak kisah dgn semua tu sbb i ingatkn i dh cukup teraniaya rupanya ada yang lebih menderita dari i which is his second wife. And i hope takde lagi yg akan jadi mangsa. Stay tuned for more :)
“The thing that shocked and saddened me the most was that he abandoned his responsibilities as a husband and father since the baby was born – he has never seen the baby until today,” she claimed in her post.
“I thought I was abused enough but there is someone else who is suffering more than me which is his second wife.”
Following the news, Amar’s second wife Vivy broke her silence in an interview with mStar on Friday where she confirmed she married the actor a few years ago but their marriage was kept a secret.
“Yes, it’s true I’m Amar’s second wife and we also have a son. I’ve been hiding this but it finally is out in the open,” Vivy said, adding that everything Ellika said was true.
Vivy who works as a producer at a television station also told mStar that Amar’s first wife Arna knew of their wedding.
The two women have never met and only keep in touch over phone calls.
“Apart from the three of us, only close family members and a few friends know everything. I understand and because of my rank as second wife, I chose to keep quiet all this while,” said Vivy.
When contacted by the Malay language portal on Thursday, Amar said he and Arna are in the process of resolving their marital problems without the help of outsiders.
Amar who hails from Masjid Tanah, Melaka married Arna on June 7, 2013 and the couple have two children, Muhammad Taufik and Ammara Dian.