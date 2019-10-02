Nine Golden Horse Awards nominations for film adaptation of Malaysian novel ‘The Garden of Evening Mists’

‘The Garden of Evening Mists’ will premiere in Malaysia next January. ― Picture via Instagram/Tan Twan Eng

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 ― The film adaptation of the novel The Garden of Evening Mists by Penang-born novelist Tan Twan Eng has been nominated for nine awards at the upcoming 56th Golden Horse Awards.

The nominations were announced yesterday in Taipei.

The film which is slated for a Malaysian cinematic release in January 2020 was nominated for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director, Best Leading Actress, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Makeup & Costume Design, Best Original Film Score and Best Film Editing.

The Malaysians who were nominated include actress Lee Sinje (Best leading Actress), Lum Heng-soon (Best Art Direction), Biby Chow (Best Makeup & Costume Design), Onn San (Best Original Film Score) and Soo Mun-Thye (Best Film Editing).

Established in 1962, the Golden Horse Awards is one of the most prestigious film awards in Chinese language cinema and will be held on November 23 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The Garden of Evening Mists will make its world premiere on Friday at the 24th Busan International Film Festival and will be screened at the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival from November 14 to November 16.

The global production is directed by Taiwanese director Tom Lin and adapted by BAFTA-winning Scottish screenwriter Richard Smith.

Its star-studded cast features an international lineup including Lee (The Eye), Japanese actor Hiroshi Abe (After the Storm), Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang (Love Education), British actor David Oakes (Cold Skin), Julian Sands (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) and Scottish actor John Hannah (The Mummy).

The Garden of Evening Mists is based on the 2012 Man Booker Prize-shortlisted novel of the same name which tells the story of Teoh Yun Ling who seeks solace in Cameron Highlands from the atrocities of World War II.

As she builds a garden in memory of her late sister, Teoh embarks on a forbidden love affair with a mysterious Japanese gardener.

The Garden of Evening Mists is an Astro Shaw and HBO Asia production, supported by the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) in association with CJ Entertainment.




