Chvrches unveil new song written for ‘Death Stranding’ video game

The song draws inspiration from Death Stranding: Timefall, the soundtrack to the PlayStation 4 game Death Stranding.

The song draws inspiration from the game’s narrative focus, which follows main protagonist Sam Bridges as he tries to save humankind from extinction.

In a statement, Chvrches explained how excited they were at the idea of collaborating with game developer Hideo Kojima, who has notably created the Metal Gear Solid franchise.

“We have been fans of his work for a long time. He has always been such a visionary in the gaming world and we were honoured to be involved in the project.... We wrote this song specifically for Death Stranding, thinking of the themes of the game and what it is trying to say to people,” they said.

Chvrches are not the only guest artists who have been enlisted to contribute to Death Stranding: Timefall.

The collection of music inspired by the game also features original works by Major Lazer, Khalid, Bring Me the Horizon, Flora Cash and more.

The soundtrack is slated to arrive on November 7, shortly ahead of the highly anticipated new video game, Death Stranding, which is due on PlayStation 4 on November 8.

The game takes place in a futuristic US that has been ravaged by a series of strange and paranormal events, referred to as Death Stranding.

Invisible creatures, called beach things or BTs, have begun decimating the American population, ultimately leading to the destruction of the government infrastructure.

Sam Bridges, who is portrayed by The Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus, is trying to form connections between people and cities across the country.

In addition to Reedus, Kojima recruited an impressive cast of high-profile stars from film and television for Death Stranding, including Mads Mikkelsen, Margaret Qualley, Lea Seydoux, and Guillermo del Toro.

Ahead of the video game release, listen to Chvrches’ Death Stranding:― AFP-Relaxnews