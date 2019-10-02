Actor Norman Hakim opens up about attempted suicide and being given a second chance in life

Actor Norman Hakim revealed that he tried to commit suicide eight years ago. ― Picture via Instagram/normanhakim_786

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Actor Norman Hakim opened up on attempting suicide when faced with the failure of his marriage, following his divorce from singer Abby Abadi in 2008.

In an interview with Sinar FM last week, Norman said he went through a rough phase after being separated from his children, equalling the feeling he had after losing his family to that of “dying”.

Finally at 4am one morning, he swallowed 10 strips of paracetamol.

“When I lost my family, it equalled being dead as they were my strength. Even if you are still breathing it is useless.

“So I did not think much and swallowed 10 strips of paracetamol at 4am and contacted my parents to apologise for all my failures.”

The actor said he was knocked out, but awoke at 9am.

“I was taken aback I was still alive.

“It became a turning point in my life as Allah had given me a chance to live and repent.”

Norman is now in a much better place, enjoying a good relationship with his family and his three children with Abby ― Mohamed Danish Hakim, Marissa Dania Hakim and Maria Danisha Hakim.

He is married to actress Memey Suhaiza and together they have three children ― Muhammad Darwisz Hakim, Muhammad Dikhriz Hakim and Mikayla Delisha Hakim.

If you are under mental distress, contact the Befrienders at 03-7956-8145/8144, or email [email protected].

For more details on Befrienders helplines in other states, visit www.befrienders.org.my.

All calls to Befrienders are free.