Adele, Beyonce and Coldplay’s Chris Martin to be featured in upcoming song

Beyonce and Adele will reportedly appear together on a new song by OneRepublic. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 — While fans have long been waiting for new music from both Beyonce and Adele, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder teased that the two superstars have been in the studio together.

In a recent sit-down with Z100 New York, Tedder stated that the two Grammy winners have recorded a song together.

Although details about the collaboration are still scarce, the musician also revealed that Coldplay vocalist Chris Martin contributed a piano solo to the cut’s bridge.

The yet-untitled song is set to appear on OneRepublic’s forthcoming new album, Human, which is slated for a late November release.

The full-length will mark the pop band’s fifth studio effort, following their 2016 Oh My My.

Ahead of the album release, OneRepublic has already unveiled two songs from Human, respectively entitled Rescue Me and Wanted.

“The bottom line is, we do have an album’s worth of material, and that’s the good news. So we’ve been dropping song after song. Rescue Me was kind of the first... getting the wheels turning again, and we have a lot more songs to come,” Tedder told Z100 New York.

As a songwriter, Tedder has collaborated with both Beyonce and Adele in the past, contributing to the British vocalist’s Rumour Has It, Turning Tables and Remedy. He also worked with Queen Bey on her singles Halo, XO and I Was Here.

Adele has not released new material since her third studio album, 25, which arrived in 2015. She has made limited public appearances since then, fuelling speculation that she is working on a new full-length.

Beyonce recently unveiled the soundtrack album, Lion King: The Gift, which was a companion to the Jon Favreau-directed remake of The Lion King.

A documentary detailing the creation of the record, entitled Beyonce Presents: Making the Gift, premiered on September 16 on ABC. — AFP-Relaxnews