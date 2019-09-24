World box office: Brad Pitt ahead of 'Downton Abbey' and 'It Chapter 2'

James Gray's 'Ad Astra' stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland. — Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — With science fiction film Ad Astra, Brad Pitt put an end to Pennywise's reign in It Chapter 2, bringing in US$45 million (RM188 million) in revenue worldwide this past weekend.

The top of the world box office, James Gray's film is closely trailed by Downton Abbey, which is already in second place in the rankings with US$41 million although it has not yet opened in all countries.

Faced with Ad Astra and Downton Abbey, the evil clown from the It saga has fallen two spots in the world rankings, according to data collected by Comscore. It Chapter 2 is now at third place at the box office, three weeks after its release on the big screen.

While Andy Muschietti's take on Stephen King's terrifying story brought in US$38.5 million more over the weekend, Ad Astra, with Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Donald Sutherland, brought in US$45.2 million in its first weekend in theatres. A little more than a month after the release of Quention Tarantino's latest, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which he headlines with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt has again proven that he's one of Hollywood's most bankable actors by unseating the It followup, which has brought in nearly US$400 million in revenues since its release.

The movie adaptation of the Downton Abbey television series pulled off second place in the world box office rankings despite the fact that it has not yet opened worldwide. The feature-length drama starring Maggie Smith (Harry Potter), among others, brought in US$41 million in revenue after its release in the United States, Spain, and Germany. These numbers can only climb as the movie opens in more countries.

World box office top 10 (in millions of US dollars)

1. Ad Astra — 45.2

2. Downton Abbey — 41

3. It Chapter 2 — 38.5

4. Rambo: Last Blood — 28.1

5. Hustlers — 20

6. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — 10.5

7. Little Q — 8.4

8. The Lion King — 6.4

9. Jade Dynasty — 6

10. Chairman Mao 1949 — 6 AFP-Relaxnews