‘El Camino’: Aaron Paul is back in the ‘Breaking Bad’ movie (VIDEO)

Six years after the end of ‘Breaking Bad’, Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman in the feature-length film based on the original series. — Picture courtesy of AMC

LOS ANGELES, Sept 24 — Netflix released a new trailer for its upcoming movie based on the Breaking Bad series during the Emmy Awards ceremony for the best TV shows of the year.

Six years after the end of the Breaking Bad series, Aaron Paul is back as Jesse Pinkman, the iconic, methamphetamine-producing character from the original show. It’s his first official appearance in an El Camino trailer despite numerous teasers Netflix has shown over the past few weeks.

The film was written by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. It will focus on Jesse who, having escaped from the hideout where he was being held prisoner, must accept his past in order to face the future.

Breaking Bad was launched in 2008 and ran for five seasons. A critical and popular success, the series won 15 Emmy Awards during its run.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is set for release on October 11, 2019 on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews