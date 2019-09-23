Netflix releases first trailer for ‘American Son’ during the Emmys (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘American Son’ that stars Kerry Washington as Kendra Ellis-Connor, whose teenage son has disappeared.

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 — After a run on Broadway, American Son is heading to Netflix. A first glimpse of the play’s screen adaptation was released today during the 2019 Emmy Awards.

American Son, written by playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, stars Kerry Washington as Kendra Ellis-Connor, whose teenage son is missing. She tries to reconstruct what has happened in a southern Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee round out the cast.

All four of the actors are continuing the roles they played on Broadway from the show’s launch in November 2018.

The film was shown in an exclusive world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. It was directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, who also directed the stage version of the original play.

Television viewers will be able to see American Son on Netflix from November 1. — AFP-Relaxnews