Whitney Houston hologram tour details first dates in 2020

US singer Whitney Houston performing at the POPB (Bercy hall) in Paris in 1988. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — The hologram tour, titled “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour,” will kick off next year in Mexico.

BASE Hologram, which partnered with the late singer’s estate for the event, has recently previewed the tour, unveiling the first rendering of the Whitney Houston hologram.

As Billboard reports, the image depicts a cheerful Houston with her signature curly haircut, wearing blue jeans and a gold jacket.

In addition to the Houston hologram, “An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will feature a live band, dancers and backup dancers helmed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Robinson is known for her work on massive events, such as the 2017 concert “Taking the Stage: Changing America,” as well as directing music videos for the likes of Mary J. Blige, Rihanna and Kanye West.

“An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will also include digitally remastered versions of the singer’s famous hits, such as I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), The Greatest Love of All, and her posthumous single with Kygo, Higher Love.

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries. What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it — that’s what we are going to bring to audiences,” BASE Hologram Chairman and CEO Brian Becker said in a statement.

The tour will launch on January 23, 2020 in Mexico and wrap up on April 3 in Minsk, Belarus, with stops in the UK, the Netherlands and Russia.

Although dates were announced in several European countries, BASE Hologram has yet to confirm whether the tour will hit North America reportedly in the fall of 2020.

Tickets for the UK shows will go on sale on September 20 at 9am (GST) at aneveningwithwhitney.com, where a full list of tour dates can also be found. — AFP-Relaxnews