Actress Lufya Omar and husband Che Hafiz agree to part ways... via WhatsApp

Actress Lufya Omar and husband Dr Che Mohamad Hafiz Che Baharum during their wedding ceremony in 2016. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Actress Lufya Omar and her husband Dr Che Muhammad Hafiz Che Baharum have officially parted ways following marital disputes.

Their three-year marriage ended last week after Dr Che Hafiz, 29, agreed to divorce Lufya at his wife’s request via messaging app WhatsApp.

“I agreed and complied with Lufya’s request to divorce her,” he told MHETV.

“The request was made by Lufya via WhatsApp while we were discussing household issues.”

Dr Che Hafiz refused to disclose the cause of the breakup.

“There’s no need to inform the public.

“It is too personal for me to share about anything else,” he said.

The couple’s marital dispute came to light when Lufya, or her real name Lutfyah Sheikh Omar, revealed her then husband’s disrespectful attitude on Instagram last week.

The 34-year-old also claimed that Dr Che Hafiz became irresponsible three months after their marriage.

Lufya and Dr Che Hafiz tied the knot on November 26 2016, and were blessed with a baby girl, who will be turning two.