KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Good Vibes Festival (GVF) is back, this time making a return to Genting Highlands

The two-day music festival, which just announced the lineup of acts to perform, will take place at Genting Highlands Premium Outlets bus parking lot near the Resorts World Awana this July 20 and July 21.

Coming in as the main headliners for the festival this year are Japanese singer-songwriter Joji followed by American rapper and producer Russ as well as Colombian singer J Balvin and South Korean singer and DJ Peggy Gao.

Joji previously cancelled some of his Pandemonium World Tour shows including in Kuala Lumpur last year due to health reasons.

Meanwhile, others performing include South Korean rapper Tiger JK and Yoon Mi Rae as well as British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie.

GVF2024 will also feature a slew of local acts such as Spooky Wet Dreams, Gard Wuzgut, Talitha as well as Emo Night KL and more.

Tickets for GVF2024 will go on sale starting May 10 at 11am with ticket prices ranging from RM290 up to RM1050 excluding ticketing and transaction fees.

The 10th anniversary of GVF2023 last year was cut short after the frontman of English pop rock band 1975, Matty Healy, sparked a major controversy during his set on the first night of the festival.

The remaining two days of the three-day event was abruptly called off following Healy’s expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws which was followed by an onstage kiss with bassist Ross MacDonald mid-show on the stage.

The band was then banned from entering Malaysia following the controversy which left many festivalgoers, food vendors and artists upset.

For more ticketing information on GVF2024, please click here.