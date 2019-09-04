Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad calls out wife for revealing divorce details on social media

Sharnaaz Ahmad, 34, and Noor Nabila, 35, are set to end their two and a half year marriage. -- Instagram/@sharnaazahmad & @noornabila

PETALING JAYA, Sept 4 — Actor Sharnaaz Ahmad has called out wife Noor Nabila for causing a stir on social media by revealing details of their impending divorce.

Sharnaaz, 34, asked Nabila to be “more mature” and careful with what she says about their imminent divorce, saying he is worried that the sensationalism of her statements would have a negative effect on their one-year-old child, Jebat Jayden Ahmad.

According to reports by Berita Harian and Harian Metro, Sharnaaz was not keen to divulge specifics to avoid hurting parties involved, but revealed their decision to call it quits was of mutual consent.

“I don’t want to escalate the situation any further by making comments, I wouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings by saying something wrong,” he told.

“Like I’ve said before, the more statements made, the longer the story gets dragged on, we should let the lawyers do their job.”

Sharnaaz added that their divorce becoming a heated topic on social media, would traumatise their young son when he eventually learns how to read.

“For the sake of our child, please stop all of this, although he may not know how to read now, after five or six years he will and will surely have a lot of questions about his mom and dad,” he said.

Nabila, 35, who is the older sister of Malaysian actress Neelofa, had Malaysian social media circles buzzing when as she uploaded an Instastory of her at the Kuala Lumpur Syariah Court Complex on her Instagram account.

She later released a statement, just a few days after Sharnaaz’s birthday, that she had filed for divorce after their efforts to reconcile had “hit a dead end”, as the pair had been living separately since February last year.

Nabila was said to be irritated with Sharnaaz’s ignorant response to her statements.

“I was shocked at what Sharnaaz said before this, as if he wasn’t expecting us to be divorced, considering that we both calmly and peacefully agreed to part ways,” she said.

“I received the divorce letter from Sharnaaz on August 26, where he set his terms for the divorce, so my lawyer and I agreed to file the case at court on August 27.”

The pairs’ marital woes came to light at the end of last month, after multiple media portals reported that Nabila wanted to end their marriage of two years.