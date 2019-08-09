US pop sensation Halsey joins Mumford & Sons, Honne for Singapore's Neon Lights Festival

Halsey holds the Guinness World Record for ‘Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours’ with K-pop boyband BTS for the song ‘Boy With Luv’. — Picture via Instagram/iamhalsey

PETALING JAYA, Aug 9 — Singapore’s premier outdoor music festival Neon Lights Festival has just announced US pop star Halsey as one of their headline acts.

The Bad At Love singer is slated to join other top musicians in the festival’s line-up including British folk-rock band Mumford & Sons, British synthpop duo Honne, and Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora.

Fans of Halsey have much to look forward to as she will debut a newly-conceived audio-visual show complete with a live band when she makes her way down to the sunny island later this year.

Best known for her take on alternative and indie pop, the Grammy Award-nominated artist has also collaborated with some of the biggest stars in music, including EDM duo The Chainsmokers for Closer and K-pop band BTS for Boy With Luv.

Neon Lights is scheduled to take place at Fort Canning Park on Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24.

Stay tuned as more exciting names will be announced for the festival bill in the coming weeks and months.

Single-day Tier 2 tickets for Day 1 are currently available for SG$128 (RM388) while early-bird single-day passes for Day 2 are still on sale for SG$108 (RM327).

Early-bird two-day passes are also up for a limited period priced at SG$225 (RM682).

For more information on tickets, visit Neon Lights Festival’s official website.