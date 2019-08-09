Too sexy for a lecture? Actress Janna Nick criticised online over dressing

Actress Janna Nick giving a motivational lecture to college students. ― Picture via Instagram/Jannanick

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 ― Social media users and some fans took it upon themselves to criticise actress Janna Nick for her outfit while giving motivational lecture to college students recently.

While many fans praised the 24-year-old for sharing her knowledge and experience with the students, others condemned Janna, or real name Nurul Jannah Muner, for her clothes, saying the jeans were too tight and inappropriate for such occasion.

“Her speech is good. But it’s so hard for me to focus on what she is saying,” said an Instagram user.

“Am I the only one who keeps looking at her buttocks and thigh? Seriously, I can’t move my eyes from there,” read one comment.

Few others also advised Janna to pay more attention to her outfit choices for specific occasions.

“I don’t really think this outfit is suitable when you are delivering a motivational speech to university students,” commented another user on Instagram.

Following the negative attention on social media, Janna apologised for not choosing her outfit according to the nature of the event.

She told Malay portal mStar, this was the first time that she was invited to give motivational talk to college students, and wasn’t too sure about the dress code.

“Insya-Allah I won’t repeat the same mistake if I’m invited for another motivational talk. I just take this positively,” she added.

Female celebrities in Malaysia are no strangers to receiving criticism from internet users for their outfits and appearances.

The trend of policing women’s clothing online has caused many celebrities to come under fire such as Izreen Azminda, Emma Maembong, Zizi Kirana and Nora Danish.