‘Fleabag’ creator rules out third season — until she’s 50

British screenwriter and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills January 6, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 7 ­— Emmy-nominated Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has ruled out a third season of the hit British comedy — at least for another 16 years.

The British actress and screenwriter wrote the offbeat, irreverent BBC series based on a play of the same name about a self-absorbed young Londoner struggling to deal with family, sex and social conventions.

It was streamed globally by Amazon Prime and has become a phenomenon — its second season received 11 Emmy nominations, including writing and acting nods for Waller-Bridge as well as best comedy series.

Asked at a Los Angeles screening Monday whether her upcoming reprisal of the original play in London’s West End is the last we will see of Fleabag, Waller-Bridge said the show had come “to a natural end.”

“I think it’s time to go to the next chapter, and I’m so grateful for the character,” she said.

“I have a fantasy of bringing ‘Fleabag’ back when I’m 50,” she added.

Waller-Bridge, 34, noted that the play contains a line in which the titular character says she is 26, joking that the production therefore “has a sell-by date.”

Fleabag plays with convention by having its flawed heroine break the proverbial fourth wall and talk directly to viewers.

Waller-Bridge also received an Emmy nomination last month for writing hit BBC spy thriller Killing Eve.

She has been called upon to liven up the script for the 25th instalment of James Bond’s adventures, at the express request of 007 himself, actor Daniel Craig, who wanted to inject more humour into the film set for release next year.

Beyond that, she has been signed to executive produce a new HBO series, Run, about a woman given a chance to break with a humdrum existence and reinvent herself — written by Waller-Bridge’s longtime associate Vicky Jones who directed the original Fleabag play. — AFP-Relaxnews