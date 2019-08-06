Malaysian comic quartet to tickle your funny bone on ‘farewell’ tour nationwide, as well as Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia

The Malaysian Association of Chinese Comedians comprises Phoon Chi Ho, Kuah Jenhan, Douglas Lim and Dr Jason Leong. — Picture courtesy of MACC (Malaysian Association of Chinese Comedians)

PETALING JAYA, August 6 — Popular funnymen Douglas Lim, Phoon Chi Ho, Kuah Jenhan and Dr Jason Leong will embark on an international tour beginning next month bringing a dose of Malaysian humour to Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia on top of a nationwide tour.

The quartet is also known as the Malaysian Association of Chinese Comedians or the MACC, not to be confused with the government agency.

MACC Mania X: The Goodbye Tour will be the lads’ 10th and final tour as a quartet.

It will also be their first time touring internationally.

For the past decade, the four of them have been presenting their annual series of shows and fans will remember the likes of Planet of the Apeks, I Want to Touch a Douglas and Now That’s What I Call Jokes Vol. 8.

Dubbed the stand-up comedy event of the year, The Goodbye Tour will kick off on September 12 in Penang followed by Johor before moving to Singapore, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Hong Kong.

The comics will then tour four Australian cities, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, culminating in a grand finale at HGH Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on November 15 and November 16.

The tour is produced by Two Funny Productions, established by Leong and Kuah as a platform for stand-up comedians in Asia.

MACC was formed in 2009 by Lim after deciding to become a comedy headliner. Lim then approached Phoon who performed regularly with Kuah at TimeOut KL’s Comedy Thursdays.

The then-trio presented their first show which sold out on the second week and their performances have sold out ever since.

Leong joined the group in 2011 after he was spotted at another TimeOut KL Comedy Thursday session.

“That’s when the MACC became legendary,” Leong said.

“This will be our final tour before we take a break and explore other solo projects,” said Lim.

“Writing a new show every year is both exciting and demanding. While we thoroughly enjoy it, perhaps it’s wise to stop for a while to reflect and reenergise.”

Lim added that the audience can expect a few personal stories in addition to their comedic commentary.

For show listings and tickets, visit maccmaniax.com