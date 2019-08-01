Protests force HK 'Heavenly King' Andy Lau to cancel birthday celebration with fans

Protests in Hong Kong are believed to be the reason behind the cancellation of the planned birthday celebration for Andy Lau. — Courtesy of Andy World Club

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 1 — A planned fan celebration for Kong Kong actor and singer Andy Lau birthday celebration had to be called off.

The annual celebration planned by fans, scheduled for August 24, was reportedly cancelled given the political situation there, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Lau will be celebrating his 58th birthday on September 27, but the event was brought forward as the superstar will be having his concerts in Malaysia and Singapore at that time.

In a statement, Andy World Club announced the cancellation and all fees would be reimbursed.

On the reason for the cancellation, Lau's manager said it was due to “some problems” but did not specify what were the problems.

Many on social media were of the opinion that it could be due to the numerous protests being held at the island state.