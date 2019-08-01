Carly Rae Jepsen has a new single with DJ Gryffin

Carly Rae Jepsen released her latest album, ‘Dedicated’, last May. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The Canadian musician has collaborated with Gryffin months after the May release of her latest album.

The Call Me Maybe singer is featured on a new song called OMG with American DJ Gryffin. Her work on the new single follows the May release of her album Dedicated. Singles from that album include Party for One and Now That I Found You. Carly Rae Jepsen is currently on tour in North America.

Gryffin is known for his numerous remixes of songs such as Tove Lo’s Talking Body and Maroon 5’s Animals.

Gryffin’s OMG featuring Jepsen on YouTube: — AFP-Relaxnews