‘Baskets,’ starring Zach Galifianakis, to end this summer

Zach Galifianakis is also executive producer of the series ‘Baskets.’ — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The FX network has announced the end of dramatic comedy Baskets, starring Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover). The series finale, which will be the last episode of the show’s fourth season, will be broadcast in the US on August 22.

The end is near for Baskets. The FX dramatic comedy will be bidding farewell on August 22 with the last episode of its fourth season, which is currently being broadcast. “Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of Chip Baskets and his extended, loving family,” said FX president Eric Schrier in a statement.

“This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets,” he concluded.

The series followed the The Hangover actor in the role of twin brothers Chip and Dale Baskets. In spite of his clown training in a prestigious Paris circus academy, Chip is struggling to find gainful employment in his chosen field. He decides to move back to his hometown of Bakersfield, California, to work as a clown in rodeo.

First broadcast in 2016 on FX in the US, Baskets was co-created by Galifianakis, Louis C.K. and Jonathan Krisel. Louie Anderson (who earned himself three best supporting actor (comedy) Emmy nominations for his role as Chip’s mother Christine, taking home the prize in 2016) and Martha Kelly were also part of the cast.

As for Zach Galifianakis, who was nominated in 2017 for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, he lost the award to Donald Glover who won for his role in Atlanta. — AFP-Relaxnews