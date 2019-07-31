Korean actor Kang Sung Wook sentenced to five years' jail for rape, lawyers to appeal

The Seoul Central District Court has sentenced actor Kang Sung Wook to five years in prison for rape. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 ― Korean actor Kang Sung Wook has been sentenced to five years’ jail for rape.

According to Korean pop culture website Soompi, the sentence was handed down yesterday over the incident which had occurred in Busan in August, 2017.

Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) reported that Kang, 35, had brought two women to a friend's home with the promise of extra payments.

After one of the women left, Kang and his friend stopped the victim from leaving and proceeded to assault her.

During sentencing, the Seoul Central District Court had said the victim’s testimony was consistent and she had never tried to get money out of the defendant.

Kang's lawyers have since filed an appeal against the decision.

Kang, who studied at the Seoul Institute of Arts, debuted in the musical Phantom of the Opera in 2015 and followed up with his work in productions like The Sorrows of Young Werther, Newsies, and The Goddess Is Watching.

He also appeared in a Channel A romance variety show Heart Signal, as well as last year’s KBS drama Marry Me Now.