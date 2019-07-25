Malay Mail

Actress Sharifah Amani pays tribute to late director Yasmin Ahmad on Twitter

Published 50 minutes ago on 25 July 2019

BY MELANIE CHALIL

Director Yasmin Ahmad (left) and actress Sharifah Amani rehearsing a scene from the 2005 Malaysian film ‘Sepet’. ― Picture via Twitter/Sharifah Amani
PETALING JAYA, July 25 ― Actress Sharifah Amani is paying tribute to the late film director Yasmin Ahmad who was responsible for her big break.

Now a household name in Malaysia, Sharifah shot to fame playing the role of Orked in Sepet, a film that holds a special place in the hearts of many Malaysians for its realistic portrayal of interracial love in a multi-ethnic society.

Yasmin, who wrote and directed the film in 2005, passed away exactly 10 years ago today.

The filmmaker was best known for exploring sensitive topics in Malaysia such as religion and interracial relationships, painting an honest version of the country many could relate to.

Her works were often labelled highly controversial by religious conservatives.

Sharifah reminisced today about rehearsing Sepet with the legendary director and urged fans to share their stories of Yasmin by using the hashtag #10YearsOfMissingMin.

 

Yasmin was fondly known as Min by her nearest and dearest.

 

Many fans of the beloved writer and filmmaker soon adopted Sharifah’s hashtag.

“From her blog The Story Teller to Sepet -Gubra -Mukhsin- Muallaf- Talentime.

“Her writing and works have touched many of us deep in our heart. Here’s to that beautiful soul that have loved so deeply, for all her masterpieces that make us dream of true love and unity,” replied @aliahkama.

Sharifah's younger sister Sharifah Aryana who played the young Orked also chimed in.

 

Filmmaker turned studio head Amir Muhammad posted two hard-hitting questions often asked by the Talentime director.

 

Yasmin died on July 25, 2009 after a stroke and brain haemorrhage. She was 51.

