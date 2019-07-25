Actress Sharifah Amani pays tribute to late director Yasmin Ahmad on Twitter

Director Yasmin Ahmad (left) and actress Sharifah Amani rehearsing a scene from the 2005 Malaysian film ‘Sepet’. ― Picture via Twitter/Sharifah Amani

PETALING JAYA, July 25 ― Actress Sharifah Amani is paying tribute to the late film director Yasmin Ahmad who was responsible for her big break.

Now a household name in Malaysia, Sharifah shot to fame playing the role of Orked in Sepet, a film that holds a special place in the hearts of many Malaysians for its realistic portrayal of interracial love in a multi-ethnic society.

Yasmin, who wrote and directed the film in 2005, passed away exactly 10 years ago today.

The filmmaker was best known for exploring sensitive topics in Malaysia such as religion and interracial relationships, painting an honest version of the country many could relate to.

Her works were often labelled highly controversial by religious conservatives.

Sharifah reminisced today about rehearsing Sepet with the legendary director and urged fans to share their stories of Yasmin by using the hashtag #10YearsOfMissingMin.

Today would be 10 years since she left us. If you have a story like this or if you would like to share how her stories made you feel please share it with me. Let’s celebrate her life and work together. We miss you everyday Mak. Al Fatihah Yasmin Ahmad. 💞 https://t.co/2BTUjLPbYK — Sharifah Amani (@sharifahamani) July 25, 2019

Yasmin was fondly known as Min by her nearest and dearest.

#10YearsOfMissingMin Rehearsing Sepet. After 3 months of rehearsals we would head to the actual location 2 weeks before shoot to rehearse on set. “Acting is reacting” she would say. She always wanted the most natural reactions from us. 💞 pic.twitter.com/P041YzcrW4 — Sharifah Amani (@sharifahamani) July 25, 2019

Many fans of the beloved writer and filmmaker soon adopted Sharifah’s hashtag.

“From her blog The Story Teller to Sepet -Gubra -Mukhsin- Muallaf- Talentime.

“Her writing and works have touched many of us deep in our heart. Here’s to that beautiful soul that have loved so deeply, for all her masterpieces that make us dream of true love and unity,” replied @aliahkama.

Sharifah's younger sister Sharifah Aryana who played the young Orked also chimed in.

I am forever grateful, Mak ❤️ https://t.co/mWlMY3MK4s — Sharifah Aryana (@YanaAlyahya) July 25, 2019

Filmmaker turned studio head Amir Muhammad posted two hard-hitting questions often asked by the Talentime director.

“How can you love God if you can’t even love human beings?”

“What is a nation but the stories it tells itself?”

— two rhetorical questions that #YasminAhmad loved. — Amir Muhammad (@amirmu) July 25, 2019

Min, if you are still alive, you will be the first person I go to telling the story. But now, I only left with your golden child and her mother, still OK lah kan? Ten years ago, Al-Fatihah -- Yasmin Ahmad.



📸 https://t.co/BPEpu8Wo2l via https://t.co/XMTCfSmkL6 pic.twitter.com/YqMSlbeXkB — Muzaffar Mustapa [SM] (@sultanmuzaffar) July 24, 2019

Yasmin died on July 25, 2009 after a stroke and brain haemorrhage. She was 51.