Andy Hui to perform at Sammi Cheng’s concert, Kenneth Ma asks fans to forgive ex-girlfriend Jacqueline Wong

Sammi Cheng will slot in her husband Andy Hui to perform in tonight's concert. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ sammi_chengsauman

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Hours to go before her concert, industry sources have revealed Hong Kong singer and actor Andy Hui will feature in Cantopop superstar and wife, Sammi Cheng's concert tonight.

In an attempt at a comeback for Hui after the controversial scandal of a video of him with actress Jacqueline Wong, Cheng apparently slotted him to perform tonight.

“This is to allow fans to accept him after the controversy,” reported China Press.

It has been almost three months since Hui was caught smooching with Wong at the back of a taxi.

Hui told reporters recently that he has stopped contacting Wong and spends most of his time at home to mend ties with Cheng.

The daily also reported that in preparation for her concert, Cheng would return home late and Hui would asked helpers to prepare food for her and massage her to alleviate her stress.

According to those in the know, Cheng was still very concerned about Hui and hopes people will accept him.

“She is a good wife,” insiders said.

Kenneth Ma has urged fans to forgive Jacqueline Wong. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ jacquelinebwong

Meanwhile, China Press also reported that Wong's ex-boyfriend Kenneth Ma has urged fans to forgive her.

Ma admitted that he was momentarily angry following the incident.

“But very quickly the anger became concern. Now I am still concerned about her.”

Ma said if it had happened when he was younger, he would have got very angry, “But as I grow older and draw from life experiences, I understand people make mistakes. Do we not forgive a person just because of one mistake?” he said.

Ma also assured his fans that he was fine, and hoped fans would stop attacking her.