Flowers for Sammi Cheng? Donate to a cancer fund instead, fans urged

Sammi Cheng has called on fans and supporters to donate to a Hong Kong cancer fund rather than buy her flowers during her concert. — Picture via Instagram

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — As her concert in Kuala Lumpur draws nearer, Hong Kong singer actress Sammi Cheng reached out to her fans and supporters to donate to a fund for cancer patients instead of buying her flowers, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Through her social media, Cheng shared that donating to the fund would be of more help to people and meaningful.

"The receipts need not be passed to me. Hope florists will understand this suggestion," she wrote.

Cheng, who will be performing at the Coliseum from this Friday, also urged fans to be environmentally friendly during the concert.

She also advised fans to use the flashlight from their mobile phones during her concert instead of using single-use plastic fluorescent light sticks.

In her posting, Cheng also promised to make up for her previous lacklustre performance.

"I lost my voice before my previous concert and nearly did not sing all songs well.

“I am very thankful for the fans’ support and encouragement. This time, I will use all my might to sing every songs," she wrote.