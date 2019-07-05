Hong Kong actor Tony Leung’s movie approved for screening after rally appearance

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai's rally has been connected to his recent appearance at a rally in support of Hong Kong police. — Picture via Facebook/Tony Leung Ka Fai

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka Fai has been the topic of discussion after his movie Midnight Diner, that has been in cold storage for two years ago, was approved for screening following his appearance at a rally.

Leung had appeared at a rally recently in support of the Hong Kong police after protests and rallies held recently to denounce the government and a now-suspended extradition bill.

Local Chinese language publication Sin Chew Daily, quoting agencies from China, reported that following his appearance at the rally, the film had suddenly been approved.

The film, shot in 2017 could not get a screening date, but the approval followed two days after Leung's appearance at the rally and is scheduled to hit cinemas next month.

Netizens were quick to put two and two together and alleged that the approval was link to his appearance at the rally in support of police.