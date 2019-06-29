Korean actress Jeon Mi-sun found dead in hotel room

Actress Jeon Mi-sun was a fixture in the K-drama scene. — Picture coutesy of Lejel E&M/Rakuten Viki

SEOUL, June 29 — Korean actress Jeon Mi-sun was found dead in her hotel room in Jeonju this morning.

The actress, 49, was due to perform in the play 2 Nights and 3 Days with Mother today at Chonbuk University. Her body was found at 11.43am KST with suicide being a suspected cause.

Jeon had been a popular supporting actress with a prolific body of work including roles in School 2015, East of Eden, and Love in the Moonlight.

She leaves behind a husband and two children.

*In Malaysia, suicide helpline Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day via 03-79568145.