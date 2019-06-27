Ian McKellen tries to swindle Helen Mirren in ‘The Good Liar’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘The Good Liar’ that stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen.

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — Warner Bros and New Line Cinema have released the first trailer for upcoming thriller The Good Liar that stars Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen.

The film is based on the best-selling novel by Nicholas Searle and it centres on con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) who finds himself falling for his next victim, well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren). Will devotion win over deception in the end?

The film also stars Russell Tovey, Jim Carter, Mark Lewis Jones and Laurie Davidson.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.”

The Good Liar is set for US release on November 15.