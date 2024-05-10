KUANTAN, May 10 — The Pahang state government has approved 220 hectares in Sungai Wang, Hulu Jelai Sub-District, Lipis, to be developed into the state’s pioneer Non-Radioactive Rare Earth Element (NR-REE) mining project.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail revealed that the proposal was approved at the state government meeting on April 3 and is currently undergoing finalising of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for NR-REE mining.

He added that the finalising process is led by the Pahang Land and Mines Office and Pahang Mining Corporation before the proposal is submitted to the state authorities.

“A state government delegation conducted a site visit to the NR-REE Pioneer Mining Project site in Mukim Kenering, Hulu Perak District, Perak on September 25 last year, aimed at learning about mining techniques that do not harm the environment.

“As a result, the state government identified Sungai Wang, Hulu Jelai Sub-District in Lipis as the potential pioneer NR-REE mining project,” he said during the state assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He was addressing a question from Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Cheka) who wanted to know the government’s preparedness to tap into REE mining as a state revenue source.

Answering a supplementary question from Tuan Ibrahim about the government’s measures to ensure profitability in mining following the federal government’s stipulation that only processed materials can be exported, Wan Rosdy explained that the matter was raised during a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is under consideration.

Responding to Andansura Rabu’s question (PN — Beserah), Wan Rosdy replied that there are three locations abundant in REEs, namely Lipis, Raub, and a small amount in Bentong, based on a report from the Department of Minerals and Geosciences.

“It is understood that there are approximately 1.4 million tons of REE yields in those areas, and if we convert it into Malaysian Ringgit, it is about RM80 billion. With increased yields, more assistance could be extended to the people,” Wan Rosdy said.

He further emphasised that the state government is committed to ensuring that the extraction of these natural resources is conducted using the most optimal and safest methods. — Bernama