Exclusive on-set footage gives a taste of what’s to come from ‘Bond 25’

British actor Daniel Craig has starred in four ‘James Bond’ films so far. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 27 — The official James Bond Twitter account has shared a video offering fans of the franchise an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Bond 25. The video features on-set footage of the movie being filmed in Jamaica, offering fans a sneak peek at the British secret agent’s latest adventure, even if relatively little is yet known about what’s in store for this 25th Bond movie.

Fans of the British secret agent, currently played by Daniel Craig, have been given a taste of what’s to come from the latest 007 adventure. The movie’s production team shared exclusive on-set footage from the upcoming James Bond picture on the franchise’s official Twitter account.

Check out director Cary Fukunaga, Daniel Craig (James Bond #007), @jfreewright (Felix Leiter) and @LashanaLynch (Nomi) in this behind the scenes look at our recent Caribbean filming. Watch the full video at https://t.co/1JH3zpzGuv pic.twitter.com/cIo5iMzVoN — James Bond (@007) June 25, 2019

The video features images from the movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, and behind-the-scenes footage from filming, all set to a musical soundtrack with a Caribbean flavour. This latest movie, currently titled Bond 25, is notably being filmed in Jamaica, James Bond’s vacation destination that will serve as the starting point for the story. As yet, that’s the only clue as to the plot of Bond 25, details of which are still under wraps.

The film is slated for an April 8, 2020 release in US theatres and sees French actress Lea Seydoux return to the role of Dr Madeleine Swann, previously seen in Spectre. Oscar-winning American actor Rami Malek is set to play a villain. They are joined on the cast by Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright and Ben Whishaw reprising their regular roles, while Billy Magnussen, Ana De Armas, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Dali Benssalah are newcomers to the world of 007. — AFP-Relaxnews