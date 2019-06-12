Homegrown talent Yuna teases collaboration with Korean-American Jay Park

The image that got everyone excited over the release of Yuna and Park's collaboration. — from Instagram/yuna

PETALING JAYA, June 11 — Singer-songwriter Yuna got tongues wagging when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram in a recording studio in Seoul, South Korea together with former KPop boyband 2pm frontman, Jay Park.

While the 32-year-old had revealed last month that she would be releasing her fourth international studio album, Rouge, on July 12 featuring collaborations, only American rapper G-Eazy has been revealed so far with the release of the single, Blank Marquee.

The “reveal” unofficially unveils the collaboration between Yuna and Park who are reported to have worked on the track titled Does She for the Verve Forecast Records and Universal Music Group release which is set to include 11 new songs, including its first single, Forevermore.

This is Yuna’s second partnership with a South Korean act after the release of boyband Epik High’s new album Sleepless In ________ where she was featured on the song, No Different, which was even tweeted out and promoted by KPop’s top act in BTS.

In the Instagram posting, Yuna captioned the image of her and Park, who is also 32, “Casual monday with @jparkitrighthere,” to which he replied, “What are we scheming? The world will never know.”

The Asia’s Got Talent judge too uploaded an image, of the duo from a different angle, with the caption, “Who won this staring contest between @yuna and I?” to which she responded with a laugh.