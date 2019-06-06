'Jurassic World' animated series in the works at Netflix (VIDEO)

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' is coming to Netflix in 2020. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 6 ― The American streaming giant has announced the development of a new series set in the Jurassic World universe, adding to its offer of animated shows. The series, called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, will be set within the same timeframe as the 2015 movie, starring Chris Pratt, and is due to land on the Netflix platform in 2020.

Dinosaurs are coming to Netflix. The streaming site has teamed up with some of the famous franchise's specialists for its Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous animated series. Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two Jurassic Park movies, and Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, behind the Jurassic World movie, will serve as producers.

This new series will follow six teens at an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar, which was home to the various theme parks from Jurassic Park to Jurassic World. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island, campers end up stranded and are forced to work together to survive.

Steven Spielberg's production company will be involved in the project, while Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras ― who worked together on the Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness series in 2011 ― will serve as co-showrunners and co-executive producers.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is the latest collaboration between Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. In five years, this pairing has given rise no less than 18 series, including Guillermo del Toro's Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia and The Boss Baby: Back in Business.

As well as the Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series, DreamWorks Animation is also due to launch an animated series inspired by the Fast & Furious movie franchise later this year. ― AFP-Relaxnews