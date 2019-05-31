Will he do it? People wonder if Aliff Syukri will shave head after topping YouTube’s trending list

Aliff Syukri posing for a picture with Bella Astillah during the shoot of their new song, ‘Jom Raya’, which also features Zizi Kirana. — Picture via Instagram/@aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

PETALING JAYA, May 31 — Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri is at it again.

The aspiring singer has gotten a lot of attention on social media after his latest song Jom Raya, featuring Zizi Kirana and Bella Astillah, became the number one on YouTube’s trending list two days after its release.

He uploaded a post onto his Instagram account earlier today to declare to social media users that he would shave his head bald if the video on YouTube got to number three on the trending list.

He said that this was his “nazar”, which is a promise to God that you must fulfil

As luck would have it, the song is now the number one on the trending list after getting over 600,000 views.

Many users have reacted to the post, with comments calling for the 32-year-old to shave his head and taking the time to poke fun at the aspiring singer.

Social media users’ comments on Aliff Syukri's Instagram post. — Screengrab from Instagram/ @aliffsyukriterlajaklaris

“You’ve made a promise, you have to do it now Datuk”, wrote the users.

While one particular user took this opportunity to also take a dig at Aliff’s namesake, asking the beauty products entrepreneur to shave his head and then go for a hair transplant as Aliff Aziz did.

Jokes aside, mStar reported that Aliff’s mother, Rozita Ibrahim questioned her son’s reasons for making his “promise to God”.

She felt as though he was only doing it because the video was trending on YouTube and that it would be better if he actually donated food to a mosque.

“Have you got nothing else to do Kri (Syukri), trending about shaving your head, wouldn’t it be better if you promised to donate a goat or some food to the mosque instead,” said Rozita.