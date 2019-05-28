Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly facing financial woes after cheating scandal

Jacqueline Wong is currently in Los Angeles to escape from the harsh glare of Hong Kong media. — Picture from Instagram/jacquelinebwong

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong is paying a heavy price for her affair with married actor Andy Hui — literally.

After advertisements and commercials featuring the disgraced star were taken off the air, brands are apparently seeking HK$10 million (RM5.3 million) from Wong for breaching her contracts, Oriental Daily News reported.

Broadcaster TVB was also forced to spend a hefty sum to reshoot and recast Wong’s roles in the upcoming dramas Forensic Heroes IV and Finding Her Voice following the cheating scandal.

Several entertainment portals have reported that the network is demanding the former Miss Hong Kong contestant to pay them HK$30 million as compensation, though TVB executive Virginia Lok has rubbished the claims.

Other reports say that Wong may have to file for bankruptcy if she is unable to cough up enough money for the compensation fees.

The past month has taken a heavy toll on the 30-year-old who fled to the United States after her affair with Hui was exposed in April.

Shortly after a video showing the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car blew up online, Hui hosted a press conference where he broke down in tears and apologised for his behaviour.

His wife Sammi Cheng later posted a statement on her Instagram saying she forgave him and that it was “an important lesson” in their marriage.

Wong’s boyfriend Kenneth Ma, however, seems to have moved on from the drama.

In a recent interview on the set of his new show The Exorcist's Meter 2, he told reporters that his “next girlfriend” could not be someone fixated on money, leading to speculation that his relationship with Wong has ended for good.