New in theatres and online: 'UglyDolls,' 'Long Shot,' 'The Intruder,' 'Extremely Wicked..' (VIDEOS)

'UglyDolls' makes use of its pop star cast through vocal and musical performances. — Image courtesy of STX Entertainment via AFP

LOS ANGELES, May 2 — Animated adventure UglyDolls and high-flying political romcom Long Shot hit theatres, with home invasion thriller The Intruder receiving a more limited international release and Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile debuting on Netflix.

UglyDolls (PG)

Select release dates: May 1 — South Korea, Vietnam; May 3 — Canada, USA; May 8 — Philippines; June — Australia, Japan, Singapore; July — France, Netherlands; August — Ireland, UK

Story: Six supposedly undesirable plushies (also cute, funny, mischievous, and part of the UglyDolls line) try to make it at the School of Perfection for a chance at finding their perfect human match.

Starring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monae, Blake Shelton, and Pitbull, with Gabriel Iglesias, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Leehom Wang and Lizzo, and directed by Kelly Asbury (animated movies Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron, Shrek 2, Gnomeo & Juliet, Smurfs: The Lost Village.)

Long Shot (R)

Select release dates: May 1 — Philippines; May 2 — Australia, New Zealand, Singapore; May 3 — Canada, Ireland, UK, USA; May 15 — France; May 23 — Hong Kong; June — Netherlands

Story: Wild reporter Fred Flarsky lands a spot as speechwriter on the presidential campaign of US Secretary of State Charlotte Field, his old babysitter and childhood crush.

Starring Seth Rogen (Neighbors, Kung Fu Panda movies) and Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) with O'Shea Jackson Jr and June Diane Raphael, and directed by Jonathan Levine (zombie comedy Warm Bodies)

The Intruder (R)

Select release dates: May 3 — USA; May 10 — Ireland, UK

Story: Charlie sells his idyllic family home to young couple Scott and Annie but then, instead of moving to Florida like he said, keeps showing up on the property, determined to get his house back by any means.

Starring Meagan Good (Saw V, Shazam!), Michael Ealy (Barbershop, 2 Fast 2 Furious) and Dennis Quaid (The Day After Tomorrow), and directed by Deon Taylor (thrillers Traffik, Supremacy)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

May 3 via Netflix

Story: Based on an account of the arrest, sentencing, double prison break, and subsequent murder trial of charming serial killer Ted Bundy, as recounted by his girlfriend.

Starring Zac Efron (High School Musical, The Greatest Showman), Lily Collins (Okja, To The Bone) with John Malkovich and Kaya Scodelario, and directed by Joe Berlinger (Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 and Netflix documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes) — AFP-Relaxnews