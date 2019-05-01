Noel Gallagher teases new material in the works

British singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher on the red carpet at the BRIT Awards 2012 in London February 21, 2012. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 1 — The British singer-songwriter sparked speculation that a new song is on the way with a cryptic tweet published on Monday.

Noel Gallagher tweeted a photo of a handwritten sentence that reads “Nature is dancing but we ain’t done yet.” He didn’t share any additional information about what appears to be a snippet of lyrics.

Rumors of new material first sparked in March, when Pete Townshend claimed that Gallagher has been working with Dave Sardy. In a blog post on The Who’s official website, the guitarist revealed that the pair had been in the studio in Los Angeles.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Gallagher has collaborated with Sardy. The Oasis producer has previously worked with the singer on his self-titled debut album, released in 2011. They also teamed up for Oasis’ singles Don’t Believe The Truth and Dig Out Your Soul.

Last year, Gallagher said that he had been working on his next solo album at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios with producer David Holmes. According to NME, the singer hinted at a potential release some time in 2019.

Noel Gallagher’s last album, Who Built the Moon?, released in 2017. This May, he will be kicking off an intimate four-date European tour, followed by a headline slot at the Isle of Wight Festival, which takes place from June 13 to 16 in Newport, UK.

See more at Noel Gallagher’s official website: www.noelgallagher.com. — AFP-Relaxnews