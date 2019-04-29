Want to look fabulous like actress Eina Azman? All you need is an RM50 baju kurung... from Mydin

Eina and Kaiser with their twins, Arianna Aubrey and Karl Kareef. — Picture via Instagram

PETALING JAYA, April 29 — Datin Paduka Eina Azman has been living a fairytale life since marrying successful businessman, Datuk Paduka Kaiser Gurmeet Harden Abdullah in 2014.

Making the news for her lavish lifestyle, including receiving a Chevrolet Camaro as a wedding gift then, to the much talked about luxury ride believed to be a Mercedes Benz for her 23rd birthday last year, the Zombie Kilang Biskut and Suri Hati Mr Pilot actress is an image of opulence.

Eina, whose real name is Ainur Syakina Azman, is the mother of twin toddlers, Arianna Aubrey and Karl Kareef, both whom received RM40,000 worth of Rolex watches as birthday gifts for turning two last year.

So when one of her followers with a fashionable asked about a baju kurung she wore to marriage reception of actress Fasha Sandha and new beau, Aidil Aziz last month in Rembau, Negri Sembilan, the answer was one that caught many by surprise.

“Aww thanks. But all my baju kurung cotton from Mydin,” she replied to the query.

“I bought at those booths for just RM50.”

Most were taken aback, obviously believing the outfit cost a lot more than it did and complimented her, saying she was able to pull off any outfit and make it look more expensive that it was.