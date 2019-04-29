Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reunite for Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ that stars Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans among others.

LOS ANGELES, April 29 — Netflix has released the first trailer for Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery.

Sandler and Aniston play a married couple wanting to spice up their marriage by taking a vacation to Europe only to find themselves bring framed for the death of an elderly billionaire after being invited onboard the billionaire’s boat by a mysterious man (Luke Evans) on the flight.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When a New York City cop (Sandler) finally takes his wife (Aniston) on a long promised European trip, a chance meeting on the flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the Super Yacht of elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince. When Quince is murdered, they become the prime suspects in a modern day whodunit.”

The film also stars Gemma Arterton, Terence Stamp, Olafur Darri Olafsson, John Kani, David Walliams, Luis Gerardo Mendez, Shioli Kutsuna, Adeel Akhtar and Dany Boon.

Murder Mystery is set for Netflix release on June 14.