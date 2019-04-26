HBO Go on-demand movie streaming service is coming to Malaysia, exclusively on Astro

HBO Go offers unlimited access to all HBO original content ranging from TV series, movies and documentaries from the US and Asia. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — HBO Asia has announced that its HBO Go streaming service is launching in Malaysia next month and it will be exclusive to Astro. HBO Go will be available complimentary for Astro Movie Pack and customers can watch it via the HBO Go app as well as Astro Go and Astro set-top-box.

HBO Go offers unlimited access to all HBO original content ranging from TV series, movies and documentaries from the US and Asia. This includes Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Westworld. HBO Go customers will enjoy the premiere of the latest series at the same time as the US and they will get access to additional HBO original content such as behind the scenes featurettes and trailers.

For Game of Thrones fans, you can catch the latest episode every Monday morning at 9am beginning next month. The upcoming HBO Original series, Chernobyl, will premiere at 9am on May 7.

At the moment, Astro Movie Pack customers are currently enjoying HBO and Max channels as well as HBO Originals on demand. According to Agnes Rozario, Astro’s Director of Content, “the latest collaboration will further enables Astro to unlock thousands of assets comprising both Hollywood movies and HBO Originals from around the world across all Astro platforms and soon on HBO Go.”

At the moment for Asia, HBO Go is available in Hong Kong, Indonesia, the Philippines and Singapore. The app has download capabilities, which allow customers to watch their favourite content offline without an internet connection. It also has Live TV streaming where you can watch the HBO channel live while on the go. The app also supports both Apple Airplay and Google Chromecast.

You can’t download the HBO Go app in Malaysia at the moment and the service will go live in May 2019. So far, there’s no mention of subscription options for non-Astro subscribers. — SoyaCincau