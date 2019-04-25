DJ Snake drops new star-studded collab ‘Enzo’ (VIDEO)

DJ Snake announced the release of his latest single ‘Enzo’ on Instagram. — Picture from DJ Snake/Instagram via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 25 — The French DJ and producer teamed up with Migos’s Offset, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and Sheck Wes for his latest track.

In an interview for Beats 1 radio, DJ Snake explained that he first reached out to Sheck Wes after seeing the video of his 2017 track Live SheckWes Die SheckWes.

“It was maybe like 10, 20 thousand views, and I was like, ‘This kid is special.’ So we connected, and we started the song, and I started adding all the people on it. We ended up with a crazy lineup,” the French producer told Zane Lowe.

DJ Snake also revealed that an accompanying music video is in the works. “It’s going to be iconic, man. Iconic black and white cars and four superstars, four rockstars, and, you know, a lot of, like, drip,” he teased, without mentioning a release date.

Enzo is DJ Snake’s latest collaborative single, following last year’s Taki Taki featuring Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna. He recently surprised festival-goers at Coachella by closing his hour-long set with a surprise performance of his 2018 reggaeton hit.

DJ Snake’s debut solo album, Encore, arrived in 2016. He hinted that a new LP is in the works, teasing a release this summer. — AFP-Relaxnews