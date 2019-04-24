Malaysian fans among world’s first to watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (VIDEO)

Fans giving a standing ovation after the end of the first screening of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at mmCineplexes. — Pictures and video by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, April 24 — Excited Malaysian fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) thronged cinemas nationwide early this morning to be among the first in the world to catch the latest Avengers saga in Avengers: Endgame.

The film which opens elsewhere on April 26, began screening as early as 7am around the country to packed halls.

At mmCineplexes in eCurve, some 70 fans and cosplayers excitedly gathered from 6.30am along with cosplayers garbed as various characters from the franchise in a special screening organised by the cinemas chain and CinemaOnline.

Cosplayers came dressed to impress as various characters in the MCU.

Avengers: Endgame has achieved the highest advance ticket sales ever in Malaysia, racking in more than RM10 million in the box office since it went on sale on April 2.

The most-anticipated movie of the year follows the previous instalment, Avengers: Infinity War that collected almost RM8.5 billion worldwide, which is also Malaysia’s all-time highest box office movie at RM65 million — a record that appears set to be eclipsed, with the movie expected to crush box-office figures.

While Infinity War currently stands at fourth place with Avatar, Titanic and Star Wars: The Force Awakens for the all-time box office worldwide, Endgame has been tipped to take the top spot for the title of highest grossing movie of all time worldwide.

Locally, some cinemas across the country have reported to be totally sold out through the weekend for the final chapter of the epic saga spanning over 22 Marvel movies over the last 11 years.