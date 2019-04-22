Fans speculate the hidden meaning behind Malaysian actress Fathia Latiff's hijab-less picture

The undated photo has left many wondering if Fathia had indeed taken off her hijab again. — Instagram/fatiyalatiff

PETALING JAYA, April 22 — Local actress Fathia Latiff has once again appeared without the hijab on her personal Instagram account, and has left fans questioning the reason behind the photo uploaded last night.

While some questioned if the account was hacked, as the image was the only one remaining on her Instagram of 3.3 million followers, there were also discussions of whether she was facing depression, while others suggested it was merely a marketing gimmick.

Fathia who has shelved acting for the moment to focus on the sale of her own brand of hijab, in Nona Nanis, had in an earlier report claimed to have received 10,000 orders of her product.

Some fans suggested that she could be following the move of local rocker Faizal Tahir in September last year, when he ‘removed’ personal photos from his Instagram account as a marketing gimmick for his latest single.

As it happens, Fathia too, has been reported to be launching her debut single soon.

She courted controversy in January, when a minute-long video surfaced showing a woman with short hair that was said to be her performing with a band.

The confirmation later came when the 32-year-old uploaded an Instastory on her own account, showing off her new look that confirmed she had indeed opted to remove her hijab.

The controversial actress of Nur Kasih, Stanza Cinta and Ariana Rose TV drama fame, has since ‘returned’ to donning the hijab.

Fathia herself however has shied away from providing any answers this time around, while the comments function has since been turned off.

With the caption, “The star is still bright, even in the dark”, the photo has received over 15,000 likes so far.

The debate of whether Fathia has taken off her hijab, follows fellow actresses who have publicly admitted to taking off the hijab over the last couple of years such as Sara Ali, Uqasha Senrose and Emma Maembong,