Watch the 'Star Wars: Episode IX' trailer (VIDEO)

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in the first trailer of 'Star Wars IX : The Rise of Skywalker.' — Image courtesy of Lucasfilm-Disney-YouTube

LOS ANGELES, April 13 — The first trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX, titled The Rise of Skywalker has been revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2019.

Disney, Lucasfilm, and director J.J. Abrams are preparing cinemagoers for the December release of Star Wars: Episode IX with a first look at the upcoming film.

Plenty of sequel trilogy actors remain involved, including Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Domnhall Gleeson as General Hux, and Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, plus Anthony Daniels and Jimmy Vee as droids C-3PO and R2-D2.

Kelly Marie Tran is to return from Episode XIII: The Last Jedi as Rose, while Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie join as new characters Zorii and Jannah, with British actors Richard E. Grant and Dominic Monaghan also on board.

Carrie Fisher, who plays Leia Organa, will be present through the use of archival footage.

The whole Episode IX panel was livestreamed through StarWars.com and here.

Prior to the presentation, Disney CEO Bob Iger had indicated that the film franchise would take a break after Episode IX concluded the sequel trilogy (aka the Skywalker Saga).

That's not to say that live-action Star Wars productions are going away; Disney has its own streaming service, Disney+, lined up for November 12, 2019, and spin-off series The Mandalorian will be present at launch.

Star Wars: Episode IX is set for release in US theatrers on December 20, 2019, with debuts in numerous international territories scheduled for the same week, including those in Australia and the UK (December 19). — AFP-Relaxnews